WATCH: Senior Hamas official downplays children’s deaths in Gaza – ‘Our women will make more’

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed the civilian deaths in Gaza, saying women will “create more” children, adding that the war has fueled a global rise in Islam and sparked pro-Hamas protests around the world.

