WATCH: Senior Hamas official – ‘We are willing to negotiate with the Trump administration’

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior leader in Hamas’ political bureau, expressed the group’s openness to negotiations with the Trump administration, calling it ‘pragmatic’, highlighting its precedent of engaging with terrorist organizations.

