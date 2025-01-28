WATCH: Senior Hamas official – ‘We are willing to negotiate with the Trump administration’

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior leader in Hamas’ political bureau, expressed the group’s openness to negotiations with the Trump administration, calling it ‘pragmatic’, highlighting its precedent of engaging with terrorist organizations.

Senior Hamas Official Mousa Abu Marzouk: We Are Willing to Negotiate with the U.S. – They Are Pragmatic and Trump Is Serious; This Is the Position of Hamas Leadership; the Military Commanders in Gaza Deal with Military Matters pic.twitter.com/50uQONN0oz

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 28, 2025