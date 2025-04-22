Search

WATCH: Senior Iranian official – ‘The Holocaust was invented in order to create a Jewish state’

Ahmad Alamolhoda, Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, claimed the British fabricated the Holocaust as part of a “diabolical scheme” to justify the creation of Israel after World War II.

