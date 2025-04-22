WATCH: Senior Iranian official – ‘The Holocaust was invented in order to create a Jewish state’ April 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-iranian-official-the-holocaust-was-invented-in-order-to-create-a-jewish-state/ Email Print Ahmad Alamolhoda, Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province, claimed the British fabricated the Holocaust as part of a “diabolical scheme” to justify the creation of Israel after World War II.Khamenei’s Representative in Khorasan Razavi Province Ahmad Alamolhoda: The British Invented the Idea of the Holocaust as Part of “Diabolical Scheme” to Establish Israel After World War II pic.twitter.com/vOjtU0Xxgu— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 22, 2025 HolocaustIranWWII