WATCH: Senior Lebanese politician – ‘Hezbollah leader should be sent to the gallows’ April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-lebanese-politician-hezbollah-leader-should-be-sent-to-the-gallows/ Email Print Lebanese Syriac Union Party leader Ibrahim Murad called for Hezbollah’s leaders to be tried and hanged for treason, declaring that the group has no place in politics and warning that Christians are ready to defend themselves if Lebanon slides back into civil war. death sentenceHezbollahLebanese Syriac Union Party