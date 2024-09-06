Search

WATCH: Senior PA official claims counterterrorism operations are an attempt to expel Palestinians

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-pa-official-claims-counterterrorism-operations-are-an-attempt-to-expel-palestinians/
Email Print

Mahmoud Al-Habbash called terrorism ‘self-defense’ and claimed IDF operations in Palestinian towns in Judea and Samaria are attempts to expel the Palestinians from their homeland.



>