WATCH: Senior US officials comment on air raids in Yemen, warn Iran to halt support

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz provided updates on the extensive U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and warned Iran to stop funding and supporting the terrorist proxy.

Rubio: "In the last 18 months, the Houthis have attacked the U.S. Navy 174 times and commercial shipping 145 times." "We have a band of pirates with guided precision anti-ship weaponry exacting a toll system in one of the world's most important shipping lanes."

ABC: "The president has said Iran will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. A warning to Iran that's something is going to happen very, very soon that will solve the problem if there is no peace deal, and talking about nuclear weapons. So what is he talking about?"

Secretary of Defense Hegseth: "An era of PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH is back — The minute the Houthis say 'we'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones,' this campaign will end. But until then, it will be un-relenting."