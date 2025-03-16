Search

WATCH: Senior US officials comment on air raids in Yemen, warn Iran to halt support

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz provided updates on the extensive U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and warned Iran to stop funding and supporting the terrorist proxy.

