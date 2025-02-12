WATCH: Shocking footage shows Australian nurses vowing to kill Israeli patients

Two nurses at a Sydney hospital were suspended on Tuesday after a video surfaced in which they threatened to kill Israeli patients drawing a response from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called the video out in Parliament as an ‘antisemitic’ one that was ‘sickening and … shameful.’

CRAZY STORY Two alleged Australian doctors hear a man mention he was Israeli. The female doctor then told him to remember her face when he dies a horrible death at the hands of Hamxs, adding that she would kill him if he were her patient. The male doctor claimed that many… pic.twitter.com/lOuK3wTJxr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 11, 2025