WATCH: Shocking footage shows Australian nurses vowing to kill Israeli patients

Two nurses at a Sydney hospital were suspended on Tuesday after a video surfaced in which they threatened to kill Israeli patients drawing a response from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called the video out in Parliament as an ‘antisemitic’ one that was ‘sickening and … shameful.’

