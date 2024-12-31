Search

WATCH: Shrapnel from intercepted Houthi missile lands in Bet Shemesh

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-shrapnel-from-intercepted-houthi-missile-lands-in-bet-shemesh/
Email Print

At a little past 11 at night, sirens were activated in large swathes of central Israel due to falling shrapnel from a Houthi missile targeting the Jewish state.

>