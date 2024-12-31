WATCH: Shrapnel from intercepted Houthi missile lands in Bet Shemesh December 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-shrapnel-from-intercepted-houthi-missile-lands-in-bet-shemesh/ Email Print At a little past 11 at night, sirens were activated in large swathes of central Israel due to falling shrapnel from a Houthi missile targeting the Jewish state.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-31-at-00.02.54_04c3ae6a.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-31-at-00.25.36_964637da.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-30-at-23.38.23_8c00e888.mp4 Houthimissileshrapnel