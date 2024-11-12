WATCH: Sky News host delivers superb monologue reacting to Democrats analyzing Harris’ embarrassing election loss

Commentator Rita Panahi humorously reacts to leftists trying to explain away the Harris campaign’s resounding loss by attributing it to misogyny and other irrelevant factors.

OMG you all have got to watch this. Oh my sides hurt @RitaPanahi you are absolutely awesome

I love you. Thank you. This was one of the funniest and most brilliant 6 minutes I’ve enjoyed pic.twitter.com/ZIT4IX6AHA — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) November 12, 2024