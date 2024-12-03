Search

WATCH: Students celebrate returning to Kiryat Shmona yeshiva after more than a year of closure

Students of Hesder Yeshiva return home to Kiryat Shmona after more than a year of being gone due to the constant rocket fire by Hezbollah into the border town.

