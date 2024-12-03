WATCH: Students celebrate returning to Kiryat Shmona yeshiva after more than a year of closure December 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-students-celebrate-returning-to-kiryat-shmona-yeshiva-after-more-than-a-year-of-closure/ Email Print Students of Hesder Yeshiva return home to Kiryat Shmona after more than a year of being gone due to the constant rocket fire by Hezbollah into the border town.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-03-at-16.37.54_cd7d1e90.mp4 HesderHezbollahKiryat Shmona