Search

WATCH: Super Bowl ad starring famed quarterback Tom Brady and rapper Snoop Dogg targets antisemitism

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-super-bowl-ad-starring-famed-quarterback-tom-brady-and-rapper-snoop-dogg-targets-antisemitism/
Email Print

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is using a Super Bowl ad titled “No Reason to Hate,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady, to promote unity and combat antisemitism through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.



>