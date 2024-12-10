WATCH: Syrians chant for Hezbollah’s ouster after the fall of Assad regime December 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrians-chant-for-hezbollahs-ouster-after-the-fall-of-assad-regime/ Email Print Hezbollah aided the oppressive Assad regime in murdering innocent Syrians and repelling rebel advances, so now with the fall of Assad, Syrians can finally chant, ‘With fire and blood we will expel Hezbollah.’https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-10-at-18.15.49_c3f83095.mp4 Assad regimeHezbollahSyria