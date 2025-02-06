WATCH: Syria’s HTS fires rocket toward Lebanon following kidnapping of two soldiers February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrias-hts-fires-rocket-toward-lebanon-following-kidnapping-of-two-soldiers/ Email Print HTS launched a surprise attack in Lebanon targeting a Hezbollah-backed group allegedly involved in smuggling weapons and drugs into Syria, and in retaliation pro-Hezbollah clans, including the Zaiter Clan, captured two HTS fighters.BREAKINGSyrian HTS Forces Fire Rockets Toward Lebanon pic.twitter.com/CtUWGRxhe4— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025 ‼️Clashes have broken out between the #HTS in #Syria and the Zeiter family on the border between the two countries, specifically in northeastern #Lebanon. The fighting took place in the Syrian town of Hawiek, southwestern Syria. Both sides have captured people, with 14 #Syrian… pic.twitter.com/qb5MasVEHi — SyrianOSINT (@SyrianOsint) February 6, 2025 The Situation on the Lebanese-Syrian Border (Hawik Village) 34.47955° N, 36.42987° ETensions have been ongoing for two days between Sunni militants from HTS and Shia militants aligned with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The clashes are still ongoing. Video 1 shows the capture of two… pic.twitter.com/xkHosFSnk2 — Dr.Zana Jamal (@DrZanaJamal) February 6, 2025 HezbollahHTSKidnappingLebanon