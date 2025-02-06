Search

WATCH: Syria’s HTS fires rocket toward Lebanon following kidnapping of two soldiers

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrias-hts-fires-rocket-toward-lebanon-following-kidnapping-of-two-soldiers/
Email Print

HTS launched a surprise attack in Lebanon targeting a Hezbollah-backed group allegedly involved in smuggling weapons and drugs into Syria, and in retaliation pro-Hezbollah clans, including the Zaiter Clan, captured two HTS fighters.

>