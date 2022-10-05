WATCH: Teens lose control of stolen Maserati before deadly crash October 5, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-teens-lose-control-of-stolen-maserati-before-deadly-crash/ Email Print Footage from a helicopter video shows three Florida teenagers stealing a Maserati, speeding away at over 100 mph, losing control and hitting a curb. The car was flung into the air and flipped over before it landed in a parking lot. One teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com fatal crashMaserati