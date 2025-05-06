WATCH: The aftermath of the Israeli strikes in Yemen May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-aftermath-of-the-israeli-strikes-in-yemen/ Email Print Israeli warplanes unleashed a wave of airstrikes on Yemen, targeting power infrastructure, a cement factory, and the international airport, destroying aircraft and damaging passenger terminals—just days after a Houthi missile landed near Israel’s busiest airport.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-06-at-20.53.41_9ac8a616.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-06-at-18.57.26_0b654d8c.mp4 HouthisIAFSanaaYemen