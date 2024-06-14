WATCH: The Argamani family celebrates the return of Noa from captivity June 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-argamani-family-celebrates-the-return-of-noa-from-captivity/ Email Print Noa’s father is seen high on someone’s shoulders as the jubilant family celebrates the miracle of Noa’s return to Israel after being held hostage in Gaza for over 200 days.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-14-at-07.44.17_3eb96d10.mp4 hostageNoa ArgamaniThanksgiving