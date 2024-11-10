WATCH: The media ran an autopsy on why Kamala lost, you’ll never BELIEVE the results!

The results? Liberal pundits agreed that Harris’s campaign was ‘flawlessly run’ and that the real culprits were ‘misogyny and racism.’

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon







Following President-elect Donald Trump’s blowout victory, the mainstream media ran an autopsy on where the Kamala Harris campaign went wrong.

The results? Liberal pundits agreed that Harris’s campaign was “flawlessly run” and that the real culprits are “misogyny and racism.”

Political strategists placed blame on a “right-wing media ecosystem,” saying that Democrats “don’t have the equivalent of Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson” to “move [a] man in a feminist direction.”

While some talking heads admitted that the Democratic Party needs to “do a much better job of selling its achievements to working-class voters,” most forsook self-reflection in favor of just blasting their fellow Americans.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, for example, blamed the loss on the “misogyny” of white, black, and Latino men, while The View’s Sunny Hostin posed the probing question “What is wrong with America?”