WATCH: The moment IDF soldiers received the hostages from the Red Cross

After a tumultuous day of the hostage release, Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher are safe in Israel and have already met with their mothers and medical professionals.

מצורף תיעוד מרגע החבירה של כוח יחידה מיוחדת עם השבות מידי ארגון הצלב האדום pic.twitter.com/m6DRdKgrha — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 19, 2025