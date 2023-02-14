WATCH: ‘They choose to burn the State of Israel because they lost the elections’ February 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-they-choose-to-burn-the-state-of-israel-because-they-lost-the-elections/ Email Print Regarding the judicial reform controversy, MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Law and Justice Committee, tells i24News, “We are willing to negotiate, why isn’t the opposition?” 2022 electionsanti-government protestanti-government protestsJudicial reformSimcha Rothman