WATCH: Thousands of Hezbollah supporters flock to Beirut for Nasrallah’s funeral

Hezbollah's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli aerial attack on September 27th when Israeli Air Force planes bombed his underground bunker, killing him and dozens of his close advisors. ⚡️BREAKINGThe funeral of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has begun in LebanonPeople from around 90 countries are present in Beirut today The crowd exceeds one million people pic.twitter.com/LjMPL5VFXS — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 23, 2025 More from the Sports Stadion Only Hezbollah flags pic.twitter.com/KzOrEecWcv— LebaneseGov (@joumana_gebara_) February 23, 2025 Irans IRGC representatives at Nasrallah's Beirut funeral include:⁰• Gen. Ali Fadavi, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief⁰• Gen. Iraj Masjedi, IRGC Quds Force Deputy Coordinator⁰• Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for Legal & International Affairs These generals have been… pic.twitter.com/ECSYfaBKlU— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 23, 2025 COFFINS OF NASRALLAH AND SAFIEDDINE ARRIVE TO BEIRUT'S SPORTS CITYCoffins carrying Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine have arrived at Sports City in Beirut.Source: @961app https://t.co/FbVVFssUvJ pic.twitter.com/oIlsdMY4HW— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 23, 2025