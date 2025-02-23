WATCH: Thousands of Hezbollah supporters flock to Beirut for Nasrallah’s funeral

Hezbollah’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli aerial attack on September 27th when Israeli Air Force planes bombed his underground bunker, killing him and dozens of his close advisors.







⚡️BREAKING The funeral of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has begun in Lebanon People from around 90 countries are present in Beirut today The crowd exceeds one million people pic.twitter.com/LjMPL5VFXS — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 23, 2025

Only Hezbollah flags pic.twitter.com/KzOrEecWcv — LebaneseGov (@joumana_gebara_) February 23, 2025

Irans IRGC representatives at Nasrallah’s Beirut funeral include:

⁰• Gen. Ali Fadavi, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief

⁰• Gen. Iraj Masjedi, IRGC Quds Force Deputy Coordinator

⁰• Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for Legal & International Affairs These generals have been… pic.twitter.com/ECSYfaBKlU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 23, 2025