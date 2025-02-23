Search

WATCH: Thousands of Hezbollah supporters flock to Beirut for Nasrallah’s funeral

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-hezbollah-supports-flock-to-beirut-for-nasrallahs-funeral/
Email Print

Hezbollah’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli aerial attack on September 27th when Israeli Air Force planes bombed his underground bunker, killing him and dozens of his close advisors.



Read  WATCH: Dearborn imam claims Hezbollah martyrs and Nasrallah 'were victorious'

>