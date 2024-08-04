WATCH: Thousands of Lebanese are fleeing the country August 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-lebanese-are-fleeing-the-country/ Email Print Dozens of countries have called upon their citizens to flee Lebanon as the country inches towards all-out war with Israel. Following all the world-wide calls for civilians to leave #Lebanon immediately, also the Lebanese civilians are not taking any risks and trying to flee Lebanon before escalation. The airport in #Beirut is extra overcrowded today with departures attempts #israel #iran #ww3 pic.twitter.com/IXx8KdIIaJ — Elly ️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) August 4, 2024 airportfleeingLebanon