WATCH: Trump during victory speech – ‘This was the greatest political movement of all time’

November 6, 2024

In addition to Trump's presidential win, Republicans are projected to retake control of the U.S. Senate, flipping control over of seats in West Virginia and Ohio.

TRUMP: "This was the greatest political movement of all time." pic.twitter.com/h2xsToORtQ— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2024