WATCH: Trump – ‘Iran needs to get rid of the concept of nuclear weapons’

President Donald Trump commented on the Iranian nuclear talks, stating that the U.S. will do something “very harsh” if they don’t comply.

.@POTUS: “Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon… I think they’re tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country.” pic.twitter.com/tfMQXo1GGu

— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025