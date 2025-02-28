WATCH: Trump says Putin will keep his word regarding Russia-Ukraine peace deal

The Trump administration is advancing negotiations for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal and has assured reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin will respect the agreement.

TRUMP: "I think [Putin will] keep his word…I’ve known him for a long time now. We had to go through the Russian hoax together. That was not a good thing. It was unfair. That was a rigged deal & had nothing to do with Russia…" pic.twitter.com/OchUbtyVj2

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 27, 2025