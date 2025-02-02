Search

WATCH: Tucker Carlson claims Israel is intentionally killing Palestinian civilians

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, who has been embroiled in controversy over comments about Israel, the Holocaust, and Jews, also said that Ben Shapiro feels pressured to say that Israel isn’t deliberately killing civilians in Gaza.

