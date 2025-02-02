WATCH: Tucker Carlson claims Israel is intentionally killing Palestinian civilians

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, who has been embroiled in controversy over comments about Israel, the Holocaust, and Jews, also said that Ben Shapiro feels pressured to say that Israel isn’t deliberately killing civilians in Gaza.

Tucker Carlson has fully embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories. He's now accusing Israel of deliberately killing women and children I'm ashamed to say I once respected this clown… pic.twitter.com/XeYTZbBR2J — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 1, 2025