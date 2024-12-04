Search

WATCH: Turkey’s Erdogan calls for the destruction of the West

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkeys-erdogan-calls-for-the-destruction-of-the-west/
Email Print

President Erdoğan stated the West’s progress is built on blood, tears, massacres, genocide, and exploitation and that the chapter of the West’s dominance is coming to a close.

>