WATCH: Turkey's Erdogan calls for the destruction of the West December 4, 2024

President Erdoğan stated the West's progress is built on blood, tears, massacres, genocide, and exploitation and that the chapter of the West's dominance is coming to a close.Here's the president of a NATO member country pretty much calling for the collapse of Western civilization.Turkey should've been booted long ago.pic.twitter.com/0z2q9igcmS— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 4, 2024 NATOPresident ErdoğanTurkey