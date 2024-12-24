Search

WATCH: UN official completely evades questions about Jenin terrorists conquering UNRWA building

JNS reporter Mike Wagenheim baffled UN official Stephanie Tremblay by asking why it took so long to address ‘Palestinian armed actors’ taking over a UNRWA building, while IDF actions in such facilities were commented on immediately.

