WATCH: UN official completely evades questions about Jenin terrorists conquering UNRWA building

JNS reporter Mike Wagenheim baffled UN official Stephanie Tremblay by asking why it took so long to address ‘Palestinian armed actors’ taking over a UNRWA building, while IDF actions in such facilities were commented on immediately.

REPORTER: "Who are the 'armed actors' that seized the UNRWA facility in Jenin?"

UN: "I'll have to get back to you."

REPORTER: "Why did it take the UN four days to put out a statement about it, whereas you reflexively condemn Israel within 30…"

