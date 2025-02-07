WATCH: Vile antisemite punches and kicks while screaming ‘f— the Jew’ in Manhattan February 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vile-antisemite-punches-and-kicks-while-screaming-f-the-jew-in-manhattan/ Email Print A woman in Manhattan was filmed screaming obscenities at Jews while attempting to punch and kick them before being detained by building security.Midtown Manhattan – crazed antisemite assaults a visible Jew and gets arrested.“F*ck the Jew … f*ck the Zionists” she says confidently. pic.twitter.com/EdmTR2UzWg— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 7, 2025 ALERT: JEW HATRED IN NYC New York City “F*ck the Jew”A woman chased, assaulted, and threatened Jews inside a Midtown Manhattan building! This is the reality of Jew hatred in 2025. pic.twitter.com/dRnT4SKCE5— Jew Hate Database (@jewhatedb) February 7, 2025 AntisemitismassaultManhattan