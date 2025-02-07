WATCH: Vile antisemite punches and kicks while screaming ‘f— the Jew’ in Manhattan

A woman in Manhattan was filmed screaming obscenities at Jews while attempting to punch and kick them before being detained by building security.

Midtown Manhattan – crazed antisemite assaults a visible Jew and gets arrested. “F*ck the Jew … f*ck the Zionists” she says confidently. pic.twitter.com/EdmTR2UzWg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 7, 2025