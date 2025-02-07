Search

WATCH: Vile antisemite punches and kicks while screaming ‘f— the Jew’ in Manhattan

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vile-antisemite-punches-and-kicks-while-screaming-f-the-jew-in-manhattan/
Email Print

A woman in Manhattan was filmed screaming obscenities at Jews while attempting to punch and kick them before being detained by building security.

>