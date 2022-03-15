Search

WATCH: ‘We think we can work out something very, very big’ with Israel – Moroccan business leader

High-level business delegation in Israel: Chakib Alj Talks, president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, discusses his country’s developing economic ties with Israel.