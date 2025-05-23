Search

WATCH: WH press secretary calls pro-Palestinian protesters ‘pro-Hamas’ in wake of terror shooting

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt corrected herself after initially referring to anti-Israel protesters as ‘pro-Palestinian,’ instead labeling them ‘pro-Hamas.’

