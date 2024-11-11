WATCH: Yeshiva student gets assaulted by anti-Israel gang shouting ‘Free Palestine’

Antisemitism has reached alarming levels, with groups of men in European cities feeling emboldened and above the law, openly assaulting Jewish individuals in public.

Antwerp

Orthodox Jewish boy is beaten up by a gang of so-called “anti-Zionists” in his own parking garage in Antwerp.

They yell “free Palestine as they beat and harass him”

What's the excuse this time? Did he also tear down a Palestinian flag in Amsterdam?

