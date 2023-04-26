‘WE HAD FAITH’: Former NBA star Omri Casspi celebrates Israel’s 75th birthday April 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/we-had-faith-former-nba-star-omri-casspi-celebrates-israels-75th-birthday/ Email Print “Anything is possible with a little bit of faith,” says former NBA player Omri Casspi in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the modern State of Israel. “Anything is possible with a little bit of faith” 75 years ago today, we became a country. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been an incredible journey. Join us and former NBA player @Casspi18 as we celebrate the incredible miracle that is Israel. #Israel75 pic.twitter.com/GHAk1GB52X — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 25, 2023 Israeli historyOmri CasspiYom Ha'atzmaut