Search

‘WE HAD FAITH’: Former NBA star Omri Casspi celebrates Israel’s 75th birthday

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/we-had-faith-former-nba-star-omri-casspi-celebrates-israels-75th-birthday/
Email Print

“Anything is possible with a little bit of faith,” says former NBA player Omri Casspi in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the modern State of Israel.