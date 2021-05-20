‘What if DC were targeted by rockets?’ Haley says Biden’s demand for Israeli ceasefire ‘unacceptable’

“Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens,” Haley said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

On Wednesday, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed President Joe Biden for his call for a ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza terror group Hamas.

Haley took issue with the fact that Biden was calling for a ceasefire as Hamas and Islamic Jihad continued its hostilities. The IDF reported Wednesday evening that since the start of operation “Guardian of the Walls,” terrorists had launched approximately 4,070 rockets at Israeli territory.

Hamas rockets are meant to indiscriminately kill civilians. Ten Israelis have been killed so far, including a 5-year-old boy.

Haley tweeted that “Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens. It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism.”

Biden supported Israel’s defensive operation against Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The conflict began when Hamas launched seven rockets at Jerusalem on May 10. Biden initially said Israel had a right to defend itself.

However, Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time on Wednesday, a call initiated by the president, saying he “expects a significant calming already today.”

Israel has systematically targeted Hamas infrastructure, weapons and personnel. The prime minister said on Tuesday, “They received blows that they didn’t expect. And I have no doubt we set them back years.”

It’s not clear if Israel has finished its plan to destroy all of the targets it intended to hit.

On Wednesday morning, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas terror tunnel, two underground rocket launchers, and a military operations room used by Hamas for combat management.

Netanyahu said Tuesday, “We will continue as needed to return quiet to all citizens of Israel.”