‘When will IDF win in Samaria?’ Jewish residents demand of defense minister

By World Israel News Staff

For quite some time, the Arab village of Kafr Kadum has been a hot bed of violence and the residents of the Jewish town of Kedumim in Samaria are fed up with it.

Kedumim’s community members sent a letter to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to address the situation.

“We, the residents of Kedum, have experienced almost a decade of rioting… We are strengthening the security forces, the military and the police, and ask that they take unequivocal action to curb these riots which are supported and funded by radical leftist organizations, endanger soldiers and those who live in many neighborhoods in Kadum, polluting the air with tire smoke and tear gas and damaging the quality of life.

“When will the IDF win in Samaria? Enough of the riots, and enough of this containment,” the letter said.

This is not the first time the Jewish residents of Kadumim have approached the government to take care of the riots.

In November, Kedumim’s residents asked Prime Minister Netanyahu and the IDF Central Command’s Chief of Staff Nadav Padan to do their duty in protecting Israeli citizens.

This time around, the residents feel that the government will take care of the problem.

“We are confident that Minister Bennett, who has well demonstrated that he deeply understands the problems that have befallen the security system in recent decades, will manage to overcome the riots of the Kadum Arabs and to win,” Rabbi Aviad Gadot, a resident of Kedumim told Arutz Sheva.

“Legalization and poor morals are obstructing the army. From our conversations with the brigade commander, it became clear that radical leftist organizations are funding and agitating the Arabs in the village, and the system has the names of these activists. The army is waiting for the order,” he said.

Bennett took over as defense minister in November and will remain in the position at least until a new government is formed, which will be after the vote in March.