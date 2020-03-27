White House bible leader blames coronavirus on ‘God’s wrath’

White House spokesman Judd Deere said it is “certainly not something the President believes,” and that the president finds the pastor’s words “disgusting.”

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

A pastor who leads a weekly bible study group for members of President Donald Trump’s administration attributed the coronavirus pandemic to “God’s wrath” over the “depraved minds” of gays and environmentalists.

In a Saturday blog titled “Is God Judging America Today?” Rev. Ralph Drollinger wrote, “Those individuals who are rebuked by God’s forsaking wrath are largely responsible for God’s consequential wrath on our nation.”

Regarding gays, Drollinger wrote, “Clearly indicative of God’s forsaking wrath is when the abandoned serve the creature rather than the creator” which implies a “proclivity toward lesbianism and homosexuality.”

“Religion of environmentalism is largely responsible for God’s consequential wrath on our nation,” he said concerning environmentalists.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said it is “certainly not something the President believes,” and that the president finds the pastor’s beliefs “disgusting.”

On Wednesday, NBC News shared a responsive statement by Alphonso David, president of the national LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign

“LGBTQ people around the country and around the world are struggling to cope with this global pandemic. They are worried about their health, their livelihoods, and their families,” David wrote.

“At a moment where we need to pull together by recognizing our shared humanity and mutual dependence, there are some of low moral character who see it as an opportunity to continue to try to divide us,” he added.

This is not the first time Drollinger stigmatized the gay community and environmentalists.

In a 2018 blog post titled “Understanding the Book of Leviticus Today,” Drollinger said those who practice homosexuality has chosen a “path toward extinction.”

In another 2018 post titled “Coming to Grips with the Religion of Environmentalism,” he claimed that environmentalists have “twisted” ways of thinking and are “anti-mankind.”