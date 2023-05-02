Widow of security prisoner who died in Israeli jail calls on terror groups not to retaliate

Khader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad spokesman who died after an 86-day hunger strike in an Israeli jail, speaks during a television interview in RamallahMay 6, 2012. (AP /Majdi Mohammed, File)

Adnan had refused to undergo medical tests or receive medical treatment during his hunger strike.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

The widow of an imprisoned Palestinian Islamic Jihad figure who died on Tuesday during a hunger strike called on Gaza terror groups not to fire rockets at Israel.

Sheikh Khader Adnan, a senior figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group died on Tuesday morning following an 86-day hunger strike.

The Israeli Prison Service said he was found unconscious in his cell at the Nitzan Prison early Tuesday morning. CPR was performed and he was taken to the Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in Beer Yaakov where he was pronounced dead.

The IPS stressed that Adnan had refused to undergo medical tests or receive medical treatment during his hunger strike.

Shortly after Adnan’s death, Gaza terror groups fired three rockets at southern Israel. The rockets landed in open areas and caused no damage.

Adnan’s wife, Randa Musa, told reporters at her home in Arrabah, near Jenin, “In all the sheikh’s previous hunger strikes not a single drop of blood was shed, and today, with his death, we will not want a single drop of blood to be shed.”

She added, “We don’t want anyone to comment on his death, and we don’t want anyone to fire rockets that will lead to reactions and attacks on Gaza.”

The 45-year-old Adnan spent many years in Israeli prisons during 10 different terms. He popularized the use of hunger strikes by Palestinian prisoners.

He was most recently arrested in February for suspected membership in a terror group, support for a terrorist organization and incitement.

Palestinian sources told the Tazpit Press Service that Islamic Jihad is on high alert and a trip organized for new members of PIJ’s political bureau was cancelled. The terror group had threatened throughout Adnan’s hunger strike that it would hold Israel responsible for its member’s death.

Israeli prisons are on alert amid concern that prisoners may riot.

Islamic groups in the Jerusalem and Ramallah areas also declared a general strike.

The PIJ denies reports on Israeli media of negotiations with Israel, with Egypt as a mediator, for the return of Adnan’s body in exchange for retaliation, blogger Abu Ali Express reports.

According to an official statement by the PIJ, the return of Adnan’s body is “a pure right of the Palestinian people and is not subject to negotiation. We will return the bodies of all our martyrs, with all the means at our disposal, just as we will release our prisoners.”

Meanwhile, according to several sources, neighborhood Arab countries and international parties are attempting to pressure the PIJ and persuade it not to respond in a manner that could lead to an escalation, the report says.

World Israel News contributed to this report.