‘Resistance will escalate’: Rockets explode inside Israeli territory after senior terrorist dies in prison

Palestinians hold posters during a demonstration in solidarity with Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan, Feb. 21, 2012. Khader was found dead on May 2, 2023. (AP/Nasser Ishtayeh)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a volley of rockets at Israel on Tuesday morning after a senior leader from the Islamic Jihad terror group died in prison, triggering air raid alarms in communities bordering the coastal enclave.

According to the IDF, all of the rockets landed in open areas within Israel’s southern Negev region. As this area is not populated, no Iron Dome rockets were fired to intercept the projectiles.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

The rockets were fired at approximately 6:30 a.m., following news that Khader Adnan, who had been on an 86-day hunger strike that began in February, died in his cell in an Israeli prison.

Adnan, who had served previous prison sentences for acting as a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad terror group and providing material support to terrorists, was found unresponsive in Nitzan Prison in central Israel. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The occupation will pay the price for [Adnan’s] death,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement shortly before the terror group launched rockets towards Israel.

“His death will be a lesson for generations, we will not leave this path as long as Palestine remains under occupation.”

Hazem Kassem, a Hamas spokesman, called Adnan’s death a “cold-blooded execution,” warning that Israel “bears full responsibility” for a likely deterioration in security.

“The Palestinian people will not let this crime pass by in silence and will respond accordingly. The path of revolution and resistance will escalate,” Kassem stated.

Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyeh called Adnan’s death a “deliberate killing.”

The PA regularly arrests Islamic Jihad terrorists and imprisons them, so the condemnation of Adnan’s death is likely viewed as a political opportunity for the entity.

Kan News reported that senior Israeli military and security officials are gearing up for a potential round of conflict and an increase in terror attacks originating from Judea and Samaria in the wake of Adnan’s death.