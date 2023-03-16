4 Palestinian terrorists killed, 18 wounded in Jenin raid

A Palestinian terrorist lies dead in the street after a counter-terror IDF raid in Jenin. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in daytime anti-terror raid; Hamas, blaming the Palestinian Authority, vows to take revenge.

By World Israel News Staff

At least four Palestinian terrorists were killed during a daytime gun battle with Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday afternoon.

Initial Arabic-language media reports identified the three slain men as Nachal Hazem, Yosef Sharim, Amr Abdin, and Luay Zahir. One of them was closely affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group, while another was a member of Hamas’ military wing.

An additional 18 men were reportedly wounded in the clashes with IDF troops.

#شاهد لحظة تواجد القوات الخاصة وسط جنين، وبعد محاصرتها من قبل الشبان ومقاومين pic.twitter.com/NQdYTFVKJi — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 16, 2023

According to Mako, Hazem was a cousin of Raed Hazem, the terrorist who murdered three Israelis in a shooting attack on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street in April 2022.

Dramatic social media footage from Jenin showed a group of undercover Israeli soldiers, dressed like Arab locals, chasing the wanted men through a crowded roundabout. An exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the troops is then heard.

The car used by the undercover troops reportedly stalled while the forces were attempting to leave Jenin, triggering an influx of military jeeps to tow the vehicle and remove it from the city.

#شاهد لحظة سحب الاحتلال للسيارة التي أستخدمتها القوات الخاصة لتنفيذ عملية الاغتيال في #جنين، والتي تضررت نتيجة إطلاق النار عليها من قبل مقاومون. pic.twitter.com/2OZHE0Um73 — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 16, 2023

In a media statement on Thursday afternoon, the IDF confirmed that it was operating within Jenin but did not provide details about the operation or report any Israeli casualties.

‘The crime of assassinating the heroes of the resistance in Jenin will not go unanswered, and our people and its resistance are capable of harming the occupation and making it pay the price for its crime,” said Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Kanu in a statement shortly after the raid.

“The resistance in [Judea and Samaria] will remain present and escalate, and no one will be able to stop its expansion or prevent it from responding to the enemy’s crimes.”

Notably, al-Kanu heavily criticized the Palestinian Authority for the raid, insinuating that it had collaborated with Israel before troops entered Jenin.

“While the PA leadership decides to participate in the Sharm el-Sheikh security summit in order to bypass and suppress the revolution of our people, the occupation advances on the Zionists to assassinate the three heroes of the resistance in Jenin,” he said.

This is a “new crime for which they will pay the price.”