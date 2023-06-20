4 Israeli terror victims identified, youngest 17; officials demand military operation to defeat ‘evil beasts’

The four victims of terrorist shooting near community of Eli in Samaria, June 20, 2023. L-R: Ofer Fayerman, Elisha Antman, Nachman Shmuel Mordoff and Harel Masoud. (Courtesy Families)

By World Israel News Staff

The four victims of the deadly terrorist shooting near the Jewish community of Eli in Samaria on Tuesday have been identified.

The youngest, 17, is Nachman Shmuel Mordoff from the town of Ahiya in the Binyamin region. The other three are Elisha Antman, 18, a resident of Eli; Harel Masoud, 21, from Yad Binyamin in central Israel; and Ofer Fayerman, 60, from Eli. All four were eating in a humous restaurant adjacent to a gas station when two Palestinian terrorists began shooting.

The community of Eli released a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elisha Antman, who was murdered in today’s attack, a resident of the Neve neighborhood in Eli. We share in the family’s grief.”

“There are no words to express the shock and pain we are feeling right now,” Nahal Sorek Regional Council head Shai Reichner stated. “I and the entire Nahal Sorek community grieve with the Masoud family for this terrible disaster, share in their unimaginable grief and embrace the family.”

Several government officials and community leaders are calling for a strong military campaign to fight the rising terror in Judea and Samaria.

At the scene of attack, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that residents of the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria have become “sitting ducks.”

“I call on the Prime Minister and [Defense Minister] Gallant – it’s time to launch a military operation in Judea and Samaria…targeting from the air, taking down buildings…and enforcing the death penalty for terrorists.”

“We demand a military operation in Judea and Samaria now. Not later. Now is the time to strike hard and fast,” MK Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the UN, stated.

“I call on our prime minister to order a large-scale military operation and immediately reinstate the security barriers that were removed. The people of Israel are united and support the government, the army and our internal security services in the realization of this urgent program that would save countless innocent lives.

“Evil beasts opened fire today, murdering four people,” Gush Etzion Mayor and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman said in a statement.

“We send a warm embrace to the families of those murdered during this difficult time and pray for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

“The enemy which once again raised its head, must be eliminated. We cannot continue to absorb these blows and hope the wave of terrorism will just pass. We demand that the government launch a broad [military] operation.

“The IDF must remove its gloves because terrorism can only be dealt with using a heavy hand, alongside the continued building and development of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, which will bring quiet to the region,

he continued. “The application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will crush the enemy’s hope and remove any question marks over our future in Israel.”

Netanyahu: ‘All options are open’

One terrorist was shot dead at the scene. The other was shot and killed by counterterrorism forces two hours later.

“Today, next to the community of Eli, a shocking and abhorrent terrorist attack was perpetrated. From the depths of my heart, I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered, may G-d avenge them, and on behalf of the entire people, I send my best wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

“Our forces are now working on the ground in order to settle accounts with the murderers. In recent months, we have already proven that we do settle accounts with all of the murderers, without exception. Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here.

“I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us: All options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it.”