WATCH: IDF special forces eliminate terrorist

Footage shows IDF forces from the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit blocking a taxi, exiting the vehicle and shooting one of the two terrorists who murdered four Israelis Tuesday in a shooting attack in Samaria.

The other terrorist was shot dead two hours earlier at the scene of attack.