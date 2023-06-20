WATCH: IDF special forces eliminate terrorist June 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-special-forces-eliminate-terrorist/ Email Print Footage shows IDF forces from the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit blocking a taxi, exiting the vehicle and shooting one of the two terrorists who murdered four Israelis Tuesday in a shooting attack in Samaria. The other terrorist was shot dead two hours earlier at the scene of attack. לוחמי הימ”מ חוסמים את המונית, יוצאים מהרכב – ויורים צרורות: תיעוד חיסול המחבל מהפיגוע בעלי@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/RWGOzzuIEV — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 20, 2023 CounterterrorismIDFPalestinian terrorSamaria