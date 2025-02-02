71% of Israelis oppose Palestinian state, even if it means forfeiting Saudi normalization

A majority of Israelis polled said they would reject Saudi normalization if it requires the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A poll by the Sovereignty Movement found that 71% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, with many changing their position on the issue from “for” to “against” after October 7.

According to the poll, 59% were against Palestinian statehood before the October 7 attacks and remain opposed. Twelve percent supported it before October 7 and have since shifted their position.

Additionally, 25% supported a Palestinian state before the events of October 7 and still do, while only 4% changed from opposing it to supporting it after the Hamas assault on southern Israel.

Although many Israelis support normalization with Saudi Arabia, the majority of those polled do not support it if it requires the establishment of a Palestinian state as a precondition.

A total of 39% would favor normalization with Saudi Arabia if it required establishing a Palestinian state, and 8% expressed no opinion.

After U.S. President Donald Trump proposed voluntary emigration for Gaza residents, 80% of those polled said they agreed with the proposal, 10% were against it, and 10% had no opinion.

In July, the Knesset voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution rejecting Palestinian statehood in any form.

The new resolution, passed by a majority of 68 to 9, includes a broader rejection of Palestinian statehood than a previous resolution.

An earlier motion passed in February 2024 by an even broader majority of 99 to 11 won significant support from opposition lawmakers and rejected only unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood. The July resolution, however, expressed the Knesset’s opposition to any arrangement for Palestinian statehood.

“The Israeli Knesset opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state on any land west of the Jordan River,” the resolution read. “The existence of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel would pose an existential threat to Israel and its citizens, further extend the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict, and destabilize the entire region.”

“It will only be a matter of time before Hamas takes over such a Palestinian state, turning it into a base for radical Islamic terrorism, fully aligned with the Iranian regime that aims to eradicate the State of Israel,” it added.

“Supporting Palestinian statehood would reward terrorism and encourage Hamas and its supporters. Israel’s enemies would see it as the victorious outcome of the massacre on October 7 and a precursor to the conquest of jihadist Islamism throughout the Middle East.”