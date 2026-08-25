A Jewish generation under pressure: Young Americans hold onto Judaism while pulling back from communal life

Young American Jews are holding tightly to their Jewish identity — but increasingly on their own terms. A study of more than 2,000 Jewish Americans ages 22 to 40 found that 75% regularly incorporate Judaism into their lives, even as many remain disconnected from traditional communal institutions.

For 45%, that Jewish connection exists entirely outside formal organizations, through holidays at home, family meals and cultural traditions. More troublingly, 39% say the current social and political climate has caused them to pull back or become more selective about Jewish spaces.

Among those retreating, nearly half cited hostile and unproductive conversations surrounding Israel and the Palestinians, while others pointed to polarization and one-sided messaging. The findings reveal a striking paradox: young American Jews remain deeply connected to Judaism, even as the climate surrounding Israel is reshaping where — and how openly — many choose to express that connection.