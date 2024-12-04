Ancient agricultural innovation offers hope for future sustainability, researchers say

SGHAS systems offer a low-impact approach to farming that aligns with contemporary goals of environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

As the world grapples with escalating water scarcity and food insecurity, a groundbreaking study led by Bar-Ilan University and the Israel Antiquities Authority released on Wednesday has uncovered sustainable agricultural techniques from the early Islamic period that may hold the key to a more resilient future.

The research focuses on traditional sunken groundwater-harvesting agroecosystems (SGHAS), which were once prevalent in regions such as Israel, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Gaza, and the Atlantic coast of Iberia.

Combining geospatial analysis, archaeological evidence, and historical documentation, the study reveals how these innovative systems harnessed limited water resources and enriched sandy soils to sustain agriculture in arid environments — a model that the researchers say remains relevant today.

The practical applications revolve around simply leveraging ancient agricultural methods to address modern challenges of water scarcity, soil degradation, and food insecurity.

At the heart of the study is the Plot-and-Berm (P&B) agricultural method, developed during the late 9th to early 12th centuries along Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

These systems utilized shallow groundwater in conjunction with rainfall to irrigate crops, while organic materials and urban refuse were used to enhance the fertility of sandy soils.

This enabled the cultivation of water-intensive crops like dates, watermelons, and grapes in otherwise barren regions.

Although P&B systems were abandoned in Israel after the Crusader conquest, similar techniques have persisted in other regions, such as Iran, Algeria, and parts of Iberia.

“The early Islamic agroecosystems were ahead of their time, blending advanced soil-enrichment techniques with efficient water usage. While we lack direct records of their crops or motivations, the ingenuity of these systems remains a powerful lesson in sustainable agriculture,” said the study’s co-leader, Prof. Joel Roskin of Bar-Ilan.

The findings suggest that such methods could be adapted to modern socio-economic and environmental contexts, particularly in areas facing expanding populations and diminishing water supplies.

The study noted the potential of SGHAS as a sustainable alternative to resource-intensive industrial farming. Unlike modern systems that often deplete soil quality and overuse water resources, these traditional techniques promote ecological balance and long-term viability.

By relying on rainfall-replenished groundwater, SGHAS systems offer a low-impact approach to farming that aligns with contemporary goals of environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

They also foster community engagement, as such methods often require local expertise and collective management.

“Traditional methods cannot replace industrial farming entirely but provide invaluable lessons for creating locally adaptive, sustainable food systems,”* said Dr. Itamar Taxel of the Israel Antiquities Authority.