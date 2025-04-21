Angelina Jolie: ‘Gaza is a mass grave for civilians, aid workers’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie blames Israel for Gaza suffering, but skips key facts about Hamas terror and hostage-taking.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Acclaimed actress Angelina Jolie slammed Israel in her Instagram story on Sunday, reposting a claim from Doctors Without Borders that the IDF is allegedly targeting aid workers and Palestinian civilians.

“As Israeli forces resume and expand the their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacing people and deliberately blocking the essential aid, Palestinian lives are one once again being systematically destroyed,” read the Doctors Without Borders post, which Jolie shared with her more than 16 million followers on the social media platform.

The text claimed that Gaza has become a “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them.”

The actress did not mention that humanitarian aid is regularly stolen by Hamas members, who then sell the goods to Gazan civilians at exorbitant prices.

The post also failed to provide context for the war, ignoring thousands of Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilian communities, as well as the fact that the terror group is still holding dozens of hostages.

Jolie has previously attacked Israel, posting just three weeks after the October 7th massacres that Israel was purposely killing civilians.

In the November 1, 2023, post, Jolie wrote that 40 percent of those killed in Israeli bombings are “innocent children” – a dramatic exaggeration that even the Hamas terror group, known for regularly distorting statistics about war casualties, does not claim to be accurate.

“Whole families are being murdered…millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” Jolie added.

For more than 20 years, Jolie worked as a Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy for the United Nation’s UNHCR refugee agency.

Jolie’s estranged father, Jon Voight, also an actor, is a prominent advocate for Israel. Voight has traveled to the Jewish State numerous times.

Speaking about his daughter’s views on Israel to Variety in July 2024, Voight said Jolie “has been exposed to propaganda” and “influenced by antisemitic people.”