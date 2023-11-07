Actor Jon Voight says he’s ‘very disappointed’ in daughter Angelina Jolie’s anti-Israel stance on Hamas war

Jon Voight attends the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards gala at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Voight, who is not Jewish, slammed his estranged daughter saying she has no understanding of God’s truths.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Veteran actor and longtime Israel supporter Jon Voight criticized his daughter Angelina Jolie over the weekend for her position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, after the actress condemned the Jewish state for its military campaign against Hamas terrorists controlling the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire.

Jolie, who infamously has had a strained relationship and little communication with her father over the years, also accused Israel in an Instagram post last week of perpetrating “crimes” against Gazan civilians and said Palestinians are being “collectively punished and dehumanized” by the Jewish state. She further claimed Israel has turned the Gaza Strip into an “open-air prison,” which she argued is now “fast becoming a mass grave.”

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Voight, who is not Jewish, slammed his estranged daughter.

“I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths,” said the former Ray Donovan star. “This is about destroying the history of God’s land; the holy land; the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the holy land, Israel. The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not gonna be what the left thinks. It can’t be civil now.”

Voight called Hamas terrorists “animals” repeatedly throughout the video and questioned the truth and lies being told about the war. He stated that innocent civilians in Israel were attacked by “inhumane terror” on Oct. 7. “And you fools call Israel the problem?” he asked. “You should look at yourselves and ask who am I? What am I? And ask God: Am I learning the truths, or am I being lied to and following everyone else?”

“Because the ones who understand truth see the lies,” he explained. “They see Israel has been attacked and these animals want to wipe out the Jews, Christians … Of course we all want peace, we want love, but we can’t be with these animals wanting Jews and Christians to be wiped from the earth. The lie that Israel is killing innocent people, but they are prisoners of the barbaric [Hamas] who use them as shields.”

Voight called on the world to recognize “that Hamas and the deceit of its rule is destroying its own people, not Israel” and addressed the claim — promoted by Jolie — that Gaza is financially struggling to support its Palestinian population and provide basic needs, such as electricity.

“Palestinians have not been neglected. They’ve been given huge infusions of money that they didn’t share with the people. They made weapons instead for their rage,” Voight said.

“The people of Israel care for people. They love, they cherish — something these [Hamas] animals don’t understand,” he added, calling civilians in Gaza “prisoners” of Hamas who use them as human shields.

The actor from National Treasure ended the clip by saying that “justice will prevail” in favor of Israel amid its war against Hamas — a war he called “evil versus good.” Just like Jews survived the Holocaust, they will also survive this “Hamas Holocaust,” he asserted, before saying that “the chosen ones should win this war.”