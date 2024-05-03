WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton – Gaza encampments are ‘disgusting antisemitic cesspools’ May 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-tom-cotton-gaza-encampments-are-disgusting-antisemitic-cesspools/ Email Print Dubbing the college encampments ‘Little Gazas,’ the Senator blasted the antisemitism and violence on campus. WATCHRep Tom Cotton: “I’m here to discuss the Little Gazas that has risen up on campuses across the country.”He’s not wrong pic.twitter.com/d66yss4mEt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 2, 2024 anti-IsraelAntisemitismencampmentsHamasTom Cotton