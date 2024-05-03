WATCH: NYPD releases bodycam footage of officers breaching Columbia University May 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-releases-bodycam-footage-of-officers-breaching-columbia-university/ Email Print The NYPD managed to enter and retake Columbia buildings overrun by Hamas supporters successfully. NYPD bodycam footage just released of police breaching Columbia University Hamilton Hall during their raid.The blockades were easily removed and the pro-Hamas extremists peeled away and arrested.What an embarrassing end to their “resistance.”pic.twitter.com/pRtQkyiTix — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 2, 2024 bodycamColumbiaNYPD