WATCH: NYPD releases bodycam footage of officers breaching Columbia University

NYPD bodycam footage just released of police breaching Columbia University Hamilton Hall during their raid.

The blockades were easily removed and the pro-Hamas extremists peeled away and arrested.

What an embarrassing end to their “resistance.”pic.twitter.com/pRtQkyiTix

— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 2, 2024