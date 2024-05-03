WATCH: Hamas leader denies civilians were killed during Oct. 7th massacre May 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-leader-denies-civilians-were-killed-during-oct-7th-massacre/ Email Print Osama Hamdan also said later in the interview that a two-state solution with the Jews is impossible.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-02-at-20.18.03_9c2998d9.mp4 Hamas leader Osama Hamda is asked if he willing to accept a two-state solution.His response: "There was no and there will be no Israel" pic.twitter.com/zALgiW0D5v— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 2, 2024 civiliansmassacreOct 7thOsama Hamdan