Hamas rejects ‘generous’ ceasefire, hostage deal

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh gives a speech during a rally in Gaza City. (AP/Khalil Hamra)

Hamas official claims terror group is winning the war, thanks to Iranian support, and therefore does not need to accept a ceasefire at this time.

By World Israel News Staff

A representative of Hamas said on Wednesday evening that the terror group was planning to reject a recent ceasefire and U.S.-brokered hostage deal, described by the Biden administration as “very generous” offer, though it claimed to want to continue negotiations regarding an agreement.

“Our position on the current [deal] is negative,” Osama Hamdan, a senior Lebanon-based Hamas official, told Hezbollah-linked news outlet Al-Manar TV.

Hamdan said that Hamas’ military infrastructure in the Strip was “still fine” and that the Israeli army had suffered heavy losses in the coastal enclave.

“The enemy bet on a decrease in [Hamas’] capabilities, but the resistance was preparing,” he said.

He also clarified that support from Iranian proxies had shored up Hamas’ efforts against the Jewish State.

“There is coordinated action in the field and regular consultation between the resistance axis. How long can this fight last?” Hamdan said.

He said that the ongoing fighting had helped strengthen Iran, and referenced the unprecedented aerial assault launched against Israel in mid-April.

ne of the most important results of this battle is that the resistance axis is increasing in strength and power,” Hamdan said.

“The Iranian response to the Zionist entity established a new equation.”

Shortly after Hamdan’s interview, Hamas released a media statement clarifying that their “negative position” on the current proposal “does not mean negotiations have stopped. There is a back-and-forth issue.”

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the main sticking point is Hamas’ demand that Israel declare an official, permanent end to the war.

Israel has said that is a nonstarter, but has reportedly offered a year-long truce.

Hamas’ refusal to accept the ceasefire deal comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal was “very generous” and that by not agreeing, the terror group was serving as an “obstacle to peace.”