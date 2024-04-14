US, UK, France, and Jordan assist Israel in thwarting Iranian drones and missiles

F-35 fighter jets from Israel, US, and UK in a joint exercise (IDF/Twitter)

Tehran and its terror proxies fired some 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles.

By JNS

The United States, United Kingdom and Jordan downed many of the over 300 projectiles launched at Israel by Iran overnight Sunday, while France also played a role in defending the Jewish state against the unprecedented attack.

According to Israeli estimates, Tehran and its terror proxies fired some 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles at various targets in Israel.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that Israel and its allies intercepted 99% of the threats, calling it a “significant strategic achievement” and noting that none of the 170 drones that Iran launched penetrated Israeli airspace.

American military forces intercepted over 100 airborne threats, while Amman, a frequent and harsh critic of Israel’s six-month war in Gaza against Hamas, stopped dozens of drones hurtling through its airspace east of Israel.

An official statement from Amman on Sunday morning confirmed the interceptions, adding that some shrapnel had fallen in various places in the country, causing no injuries or damage.

The Pentagon said that it intercepted “dozens of missiles” and drones launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant during a telephone conversation early on Sunday that “Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any future attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.”

U.K. Royal Air Force fighter jets and refueling aircraft also assisted in the defense operation, taking off from bases in Cyprus and reportedly shooting down drones near the Syria-Iraq border.

France also participated in Israel’s air defense, Hagari confirmed on Sunday morning.

“France has very good technology, jets, radar—and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace,” he said.